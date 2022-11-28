For the Love of Pets: Holiday items Fido and Fluffy should avoid

Holiday season is here again! And as celebrations begin, you may be tempted to share holiday

treats with your furry friends – but keep in mind that some common holiday items can be toxic to

your pet. To keep your pet safe during the holiday season, keep these items out of paw’s reach:

Hazardous food and drinks:

Alcohol

Avocado

Candy

Chocolate

Coffee

Cooked bones

Eggnog

Fatty and spicy foods

Fruit pits – apricot, cherry, peach

Garlic

Grapes and raisins

Holiday turkey and turkey skin

Macadamia nuts

Milk and dairy

Mushrooms

Nutmeg

Nuts – including almonds, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts

Onions

Salty snack foods – potato chips, pretzels, and popcorn

Yeast dough

While it may seem generous to “treat” your pet during the holidays, these items – especially

chocolate – are dangerous for pets. Chocolate contains theobromine, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and hyperactivity, along with increased thirst, urination and heart rate.

Candies containing a sweetener called xylitol are also toxic and have been linked to liver failure and death in dogs.

While plain turkey isn’t toxic, holiday turkeys are often seasoned with butter and spices and stuffed with onion and garlic — which could cause your pet an upset stomach or even worse, pancreatitis. Additionally, poultry bones can splinter and cause blockages.

Other holiday hazards:

Batteries

Cellophane

Food and snack bags

Glass and salt-dough ornaments

Holiday plants — Pine tree needles, poinsettias, lilies, mistletoe and holly berries

Holiday tree water

Lighting — candles and electrical cords

Ribbons and tinsel

Be sure to decorate with caution. We know our pets can be a little too curious for their own

good, especially when it comes to shiny things like tinsel, ribbons, aluminum foil and cellophane

– all of which can cause intestinal blockages if ingested.

Glass ornaments can cause injury as well as intestinal blockage or even toxicity if ingested. Salt-dough ornaments can be mistaken for pet treats, and if ingested, they can cause vomiting and lead to elevated sodium levels in the bloodstream. Electrical wires can cause burns or shock animals who chew on them.

Make sure to cover holiday tree water with a tree skirt because it may contain fertilizers or bacteria that

could make your pets sick if they drink it. Since many common holiday plants – like mistletoe, poinsettias, holly berries, and lilies – can be toxic to animals, keep these items well out of reach or consider using artificial versions.

While it may be a busy time of year, remember to keep an eye on your pet. If you suspect they may have ingested something toxic, know how to contact a 24/7 emergency veterinarian clinic immediately. You may also consider calling ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center phone number at 888-426-4435 (note that a consultation fee may apply).

With just a little bit of caution, you and your four-legged friends can enjoy a safe and relaxing

holiday season together.

Nicole Forsyth is the president and CEO of RedRover. Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance and education.