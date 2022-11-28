Frances Marie Raley, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her residence.

She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and was a loved member of her neighborhood. She went to her Heavenly home and will truly be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Raley; parents, Oscar and Resa Tharp; a sister, Gladys Brown; and one great-great-grandchild, Carter Combs.

Mrs. Raley is survived by one son, William G. “Beau” Raley of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Dian (Wayne) Richardson of Georgia and Bonni (Le Roy) Clark of Hodgenville; four grandchildren, Michael (Kay) Richardson, Sissy (Scott) Nix, Shawn (Maranda) Richardson and Doug (Laurah) Clark; 10 great-grandchildren, Michael, Brody, Allie, Brittany, Jared, Cody, Callie, Kara, Phillip Paul and Hunter; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Scott Sandidge officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.