You know these young ladies were raised up right. First, they are National Honor Society members. Second, they gave up their Black Friday midday to clean the veterans banners so they can be stored. Third, I’ve heard the Beatles, Smashing Pumpkins, Bad Company, and CCR coming from their playlist! Thank you, Alyssa, Bryn, Liv, Destiny, Brooklyn, Macie, Delaney, Avery, and Reese for coming up to help! You make your community so proud!

–Mindi Rue, Post 541 Auxiliary President