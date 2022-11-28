Genealogists discussing ‘scandalous ancestors’

DEFIANCE — Members will tell about their scandalous ancestors at the meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society tonight at 7 p.m.
Researching ancestry doesn’t always turn up only heroes and royalty. It may turn up a felon, a bigamist or someone with other unacceptable characteristics.
When a genealogy hobby digs up secrets revealing the good, bad and the ugly, it is not unusual to be caught off guard by shocking discoveries. Some things that used to be considered embarrassing, just aren’t that big a deal any more.
Because of the shame at that time, families often went to great lengths to keep their guilty secret under wraps, making the task for modern family historians all the more difficult.
Ancestors were more than just a name. They were very human and sometimes lived colorful lives. When genealogists look at what ancestors did, they don’t get the glory or the blame. It just means they have a colorful story to share.
Everyone has skeletons in the closet somewhere in their families, it’s just nice to hear about someone else’s for a change. Members are asked to share stories, especially scandalous stories, about their ancestors.
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus.
Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
(Information courtesy of the Defiance County Genealogical Society.)