Genealogists discussing ‘scandalous ancestors’


DEFIANCE — Members will tell about their scandalous ancestors at the meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society tonight at 7 p.m.

Researching ancestry doesn’t always turn up only heroes and royalty. It may turn up a felon, a bigamist or someone with other unacceptable characteristics.



