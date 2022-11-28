Get a Fire TV Stick for £2.62 but this deal won’t be around for





Bargain hunters need to act quickly to claim one of the best Black Friday deals that’s running on the Fire TV Stick. Usually, the popular Amazon gadget costs £29.99, but right now you can pick it up for £2.62 if you join money-saving website TopCashback.

This incredible offer is only available during the Black Friday sales which end today, so be sure to act now to claim the deal – here’s how. To start with, you will need to sign-up as a new member of TopCashback to take advantage of a £15 bonus cashback offer for new users. Then, you will need to head to the Amazon hub page while logged into your new account to get a Fire TV Stick for £2.62. Lookout for the ‘Get Cashback’ button next to Fire TV devices and click on that. You will then be re-directed to the TopCashback website. Simply find the Fire TV Stick Lite and then complete your purchase.

It will take seven working days for the cashback you earn from this order to appear in your account. You can then withdraw the money by moving it to your bank with a BACS transfer, by sending it your PayPal account or by topping up a range of gift cards. Once you use your TopCashback membership to get a Fire TV Stick for a few quid don’t forget about it – you can continue using it to get money off other online orders in the future. TopCashback is used by millions of people and each year helps them save over £300 on average. The money-saving website partners with thousands of online retailers and receives commission for directing its users to these stores.

TopCashback then, very generously, shares this commission with its users in the form of cashback. Depending on the store, TopCashback offers cashback rates on select products or virtually everything that’s listed to buy. TopCashback offers money-back at a wide range of popular stores like Currys, GAME, Argos and Marks & Spencer. In the case of Amazon TopCashback offers cashback rates on the online retail giant’s first-party products. If you’re not interested in a Fire TV Stick you can use the TopCashback new member bonus along with existing cashback rates to get an Echo Dot for £1.42 or a Kindle Paperwhite for the lowest price ever.