Ghana coach takes brutal selfie with crying Son Heung-min after

A Ghana coach brutally attempted to take a post-match selfie with South Korea captain Son Heung-min who was left inconsolable after a 3-2 defeat all but eliminated his nation on Monday. Son has endured a miserable 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, with South Korea now staring a rock-bottom Group H finish in the face.
The Tottenham Hotspur superstar failed to inspire his nation again at the Education City Stadium, despite Gue-sung Cho leading a stunning second-half fightback. Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus sent Ghana into the break with a two-goal lead before Cho scored twice in three minutes to fire Paulo Bento’s side level.
However, South Korea failed to cash in on their momentum, and Kudus netted his second of the afternoon, which turned out to be the winner. Son and co will now need to defeat Portugal, who are among the tournament favourites, to have any chance of qualifying for the last 16.
After full-time, the No 7 was in tears on the pitch at the realisation of his nation’s faint hopes of progressing. But when two of Ghana’s coaches attempted to comfort him, another stood alongside Son and tried to take a selfie. The devastated forward refused to look at the camera before the culprit’s fellow Ghanaian nudged him to leave him alone.
In contrast to South Korea’s despair, Ghana will be full of confidence ahead of their match-day three game against Uruguay. The Black Stars pushed Portugal until the very end and have now scored five goals in two games at this year’s World Cup.
Kudus, the hero of their triumph over South Korea, expressed his delight after full-time. He said: “It’s a good feeling. We wanted the three points, and we got them. Everyone was absolutely on top of their game today. They came back to 2-2, we had to come up with more energy, and it happened.
“I want to thank all my team-mates, it’s a team game, and they all played a part in my performance. The cross in from Jordan [Ayew] and the cut-back from Inaki [Williams]. Big up to everyone because everyone played a part.”
If Ghana qualify in second behind Portugal, they will face a mouth-watering test against Brazil in the last 16. And after arguably being the surprise package of the group stage so far, overcoming their deceivingly-low world ranking, Otto Addo’s men will feel like they can beat anyone.
