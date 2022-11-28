Global Legal Publishing Report 2022: A $12.5 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Legal Publishing Report 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



Global Legal Services 2022-2026 provides an overview and financial outlook for the global legal publishing market based on internal research and analysis of the leading competitors’ performance and analysis of larger market trends.

Global legal publishing, recently being driven by new AI, machine learning and other data focused technologies, tools, and product innovations grew during 2021, generating $12.5 billion in revenue, showing recovery from an extended period of lowered growth. Rely on the Global Legal Services 2022-2026 to build your strategy in the critical legal publishing market for this year and beyond.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Global Legal Publishing 2022-2026 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential and understand online services trends affecting the legal publishing industry, as well as to size up the competition.

Global Legal Publishing 2022-2026 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the Global legal publishing industry.

The analyst has the knowledge base and perspective gained from more than 20 years’ covering this market and the rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy that affect it.

The global legal publishing market is divided into:

Definitions by Media: databases, tools & solutions, books, directories, journals, looseleafs

Global Legal Services 2022-2026 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecasts that include:

Legal publishing activity by product format

Legal publishing by geography

Currency movements

Key trends in online STM services discussed include:

How analytics is driving growth

The role of databases as the central role in the legal research experience

Three giants that dominate the industry

Disrupters entering the market

Changing competitive set

The digital-first mantra

Publishing companies covered in this report include:

ALM Global

Bloomberg Industry Group

FastCase

Gyosei

Haufe Group

Informa

Law Bulletin Media

Lefebvre Sarrut

LexisNexis (RELX)

Oxford University Press

Press Shin-Nippon Koki Shuppan K.K.

Thomson Reuters

Verlag C.H. Beck

Westlaw

Wiley

Wolters Kluwer

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Introduction



Definition of the Global Legal Publishing Market



Definitions by Media



Databases





Tools & Solutions





Books





Directories





Journals





Looseleafs





Eliminations



Definitions by Geography



North America





Europe





Asia/Pacific





Rest of World



Sources of Information



Primary Research





Secondary Research





Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

Executive Summary

Introduction



Key Findings



Analytics Driving Growth





Databases Continue Central Role in the Legal Research Experience





Three Giants Dominate





Disruptors Entering the Category





Changing Competitive Set





The Mantra of Digital First

Trends and Product Landscape

Introduction



Current Trends



The Transformation of Content



Can Lawyers Become Early Adopters?



Legal Services Revenue Trending Upward



Challenges Facing Legal Professionals



The Expanding Universe of Legal Professionals



Table Lawyers: Major Concentrations by Country, Europe



AI and Ownership of Public Data

Product Landscape

Databases



Tools & Solutions



Other Electronic Products



Print



Table Legal Publishing: Product Segments, 2020-2022 ($ millions)

Leading Competitors

Introduction



Leading Legal Publishers



Table Leading Legal Publishers, 2020-2021 ($ in millions)



Mergers & Acquisitions



Table Legal Publishing M&A Activity, 2018-20





Table Legal Publishing M&A Activity, 2021 to mid-2022



Competitor Analysis



Company Overview





Recent Company Performance





Legal Publishing Strategy





Product Innovation



Other Notable Legal Publishers



Otto Schmidt





Richard Boorberg Verlag





Cambridge University Press

Press



M. Lee Smith Publishers





Jordan Publishing Ltd.





American Bar Association

Global Perspective & Forecast

Introduction



Legal Publishing by Geography



Currency Movements



Market Forecast



Product Segments



Table Legal Publishing Forecast by Category, 2022P-2026P ($ in millions)



Global Markets



Forecast Leading Publishers



Table Leading Legal Publishers Forecast, 2021-2022P ($ in millions)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e94pk5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]arkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets