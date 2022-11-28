Grab Bayonetta 3 For Only $45 At Amazon For Cyber Monday

Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale for only $45 at Amazon. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a “show-stopping spectacle.”

Bayonetta 3 was developed by Platinum Games and launched on October 28. Some of the discourse surrounding the game’s launch was around voice actor Hellena Taylor, who was omitted from the game amid a contract dispute, with Jennifer Hale signing on to play Bayonetta instead.

