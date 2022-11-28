Harry and Meghan ‘could not be more different’ in recent photos

Style and royal expert Miranda Holder commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “styling secrets” in their most recent portraits by photographer Ramona Rosales. The expert talked about what the choice of clothes and accessories reveals about the couple.

Rosales took the powerful picture that Prince Harry used for his new book and memoir, Spare, which is set to be published in January 2023.

Meghan used the same photographer for her recent interview with Variety magazine. The Duchess of Sussex was on the cover of the publication wearing a powerful gold choker necklace.

She tied her hair back into a ponytail and seemed to be wearing a black sleeveless dress.

Miranda explained that despite the similarities between the general feel of the images, “the actual styling of the couple could not be more different”.

