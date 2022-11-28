Healthy environment to be a right in the ACT | Canberra CityNews

THE ACT government has committed to introducing a right to a healthy environment during this term of the Legislative Assembly.

Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne made the commitment while tabling a summary of consultation conducted through 2022.

The consultation found community members and organisations emphasised the importance of a healthy and sustainable environment to all aspects of life, and for future generations.

“They highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and making sure it is considered in decision making,” said Cheyne.

“We are pleased to take this next step today by confirming that this right will be introduced during this term of parliament.”

Cheyne said a range of issues will be worked through next year regarding the scope of the right to a healthy environment and how it will interact with existing frameworks for environmental protection.

Meanwhile, the right to a healthy environment will be discussed at a free public forum hosted by the ACT Human Rights Commission at the CMAG Theatrette, Civic, noon to 1.30pm on December 9.

There will be a keynote address by former UN rapporteur on human rights and the environment Prof John Knox, and a panel discussion with the ACT Human Rights Commission president Dr Helen Watchirs; Dr Sophie Lewis, Melanie Monalban, Mary Mudford and Prof Don Anton.

Free tickets via Eventbrite.com.au to attend in person.