Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “The Menu” Before

If you’re looking for a movie to see over the long holiday weekend, The Menu might have you intrigued.
The plot? A strategically chosen group of diners embark on a not-so-average tasting experience at a super exclusive restaurant. For anyone who’s already seen the film or only caught the teaser, there are plenty of twists and turns that unravel.
The Menu features a talented cast made up of Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, and John Leguizamo, to name a few.
If you’re curious where else you may have seen the actors before, I’ve got you covered. Take a look at some of their most famous TV and movie roles over the years:
To start, Ralph Fiennes plays Chef Slowik.
You probably know him best for his work as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film franchise.
Anya Taylor-Joy plays Margot.
She’s famous for her role as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit.
Nicholas Hoult plays Tyler.
You may remember him playing Hank/Beast in the recent X-Men movies.
In 2019, she portrayed Lady Trieu in the TV miniseries Watchmen.
Janet McTeer plays Lillian.
One of her most recent recurring roles was Helen Pierce on Netflix’s Ozark.
Fans of Who’s the Boss? will know her best as Angela Bower.
John Leguizamo plays the movie star.
In the late ’90s, he played Vinny in Summer of Sam.
Reed Birney plays Richard.
He portrayed Donald Blythe on House of Cards between 2013 and 2017.
Paul Adelstein plays Ted.
From 2005 to 2017, he appeared in almost 50 episodes of Prison Break as Paul Kellerman.
Aimee Carrero plays Felicity.
You might remember seeing her as Sofia Rodriguez in Young & Hungry.
Arturo Castro plays Soren.
Broad City fans will know him best as Jaime Castro.
He recently portrayed Mr. Mazzara on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Finally, Rob Yang plays Bryce.
If you watched Succession, you may remember him as Lawrence Yee.
