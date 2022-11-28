Categories
Holmes dog tag sales begin Thursday; tags for pets are $17


Dog Warden Jonathan Beam is pictured with Bugs, who is available for adoption at the Holmes County Dog Warden’s Department and Adoption Center.

Holmes County Auditor Jackie McKee says that a license is a lost dog’s ticket home, it is the law and dogs are required to wear their current license.

The annual dog registration, required by the state of Ohio, begins Thursday and runs through the end of January. The license tag has an assigned identification number that identifies the owner should the dog become lost.

Dogs more than 3 months old must be licensed each year no later than Jan. 31. The fee is $17 per dog. After Jan. 31 the fee is $34 per dog. People must be ages 18 or older to apply for a dog license.

People who have not registered their dog in the past will not be charged a penalty. Owners who have already license a dog, a new license form will be mailed, along with a return envelope.   



