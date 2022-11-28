Holmes dog tag sales begin Thursday; tags for pets are $17

Holmes County Auditor Jackie McKee says that a license is a lost dog’s ticket home, it is the law and dogs are required to wear their current license.

The annual dog registration, required by the state of Ohio, begins Thursday and runs through the end of January. The license tag has an assigned identification number that identifies the owner should the dog become lost.

Dogs more than 3 months old must be licensed each year no later than Jan. 31. The fee is $17 per dog. After Jan. 31 the fee is $34 per dog. People must be ages 18 or older to apply for a dog license.

People who have not registered their dog in the past will not be charged a penalty. Owners who have already license a dog, a new license form will be mailed, along with a return envelope.

Return the entire application in the envelope with the proper fee and the Auditor’s Office will mail the tag(s). Licenses also may be purchased online. For more information visit www.holmescountydoglicense.com.

Licenses may be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, 75 E. Clinton St., Millersburg, or at the Holmes County Dog Warden’s Department, 5387 County Road 349, Millersburg. Both locations can accept debit/credit card payments.

There also are many satellite locations throughout the county that will sell licenses. Take the license form when purchasing the new tag. Multi-year dog tags are available in addition to the annual tag option. Three-year and lifetime dog tags are available at the Holmes County Auditor’s Office only.

A kennel license is available at a fee of $85 for owners engaged in the business of breeding dogs for sale. A tag must be purchased for each dog in a kennel that is over the age of 3 months. The kennel license will be sold with five tags; additional tags are $1 per tag. A kennel license can only be purchased at the Auditor’s Office or at the Dog Warden’s Department. Large volume breeders must purchase a license through the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the tags through the Auditor’s Office.

“When you consider how much pet owners invest to keep their pets healthy, happy and safe; the license fee is a small price to pay for another year’s peace of mind,” Auditor Jackie McKee said.

All license revenue goes toward the operation of the Holmes County Dog Warden’s Department & Adoption Center. The Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Here are the satellite offices in Holmes County

Dog agents for tag sales in Holmes County are:

Holmes County Auditor’s Office-Millersburg

Holmes County Dog Warden’s Department-Mlbg.

Becks Mills General Store – Becks Mills

Kauffman Country Market – Holmesville

Farmerstown General Store – Farmerstown

Garver’s Service Station – Killbuck

Buckeye Deli – Nashville

Mt. Hope Hardware – Mount Hope

Orme Hardware of Berlin – Berlin

E & H Hardware – Millersburg

Wolfcreek Veterinary Clinic – Millersburg

Keim Lumber – Charm

Whitmer’s Store – Winesburg

East Holmes Vet Clinic – Berlin

The above agents may collect an administrative fee of 75 cents per dog in addition to the license fee.