Honda Cars India signs agreement with MSTI to offer environment

Honda Cars India (HCIL), announced that it has signed an agreement with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) to offer its customers an end-to-end solution for scrapping their End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs).

According to the company, customers can get their older vehicles scrapped in a scientific and environment friendly manner. With this tie-up, HCIL strives to assist its customers get the best value of their ELVs and facilitate hassle-free deregistration and issuance of Certificate of Deposit/ Destruction through its dealer partners.

MSTI is a government approved ELV scrapping and recycling company, the service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The coverage area will expand with the addition of new scrappage centres by MSTI in future.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “The Vehicle Scrappage Policy by Government of India stipulates scrappage and deregistration of old vehicles to promote phasing out of unfit vehicles from the roads, improve safety and lowering of carbon footprint in India.”

Tsumura added “We are pleased to offer a one stop solution to our customers through our dealers, to scrap their old cars in a systematic and environmentally friendly manner. With this association, Honda Cars India intends to go beyond while serving and delighting our customers.”

Masaru Akaishi, Managing Director, Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI), said, “Today we are pleased to announce our collaboration with Honda Cars India Limited. MSTI will continue to contribute to the improvement of India’s environment by providing environment friendly ELV dismantling services.”

As part of the tie-up, HCIL dealership along with MSTI will offer the customers, with host of services and facilities like Vehicle Evaluation, Provide end to end services including vehicle pick-up, transportation and dismantling at MSTI scrap and recycling centre.

Besides the new car business, Honda also offers a one-stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace.