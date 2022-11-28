How brave women are fighting back against the Taliban in

Brave Afghan women are risking their lives as they band together to speak out against the Taliban after last week’s brutal public floggings at a football stadium. One activist has said that she will never be silenced regardless of the threat posed to human rights by the extremist Islamist group, which returned to power in August of last year after a 20-year hiatus.

The world was shocked by reports of large crowds gathering to watch three women and nine men being savagely beaten in scenes reminiscent of the Taliban’s first stint in power between 1996 and 2001.

Tajuden Soroush, an Afghan journalist, tweeted a photograph taken outside the stadium, commenting: “It’s all just history repeating itself. Like 1990s Taliban began public punishment.”

Speaking to Al Jazeera from an undisclosed location in Kabul, Shamail Naseri said she had been moving house-to-house for months to avoid being detained by the Taliban after speaking out on the issue of women’s rights in the country.

Speaking said: “The Taliban attempted twice to arrest me, but it was unsuccessful. I hid and switched off my phone, and they could not find me.”

When they took over the reins of power last year, the Taliban pledged to guarantee women’s rights and freedom of speech – but have since imposed all-too-familiar curbs on women’s movement, introducing strict dress codes and preventing girls from going to school.

Naseri, who has been actively involved in offering support to vulnerable women impacted by the return of the Taliban and their draconian agenda, insisted she will never be deterred from her mission.