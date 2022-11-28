I’m a Celebri-tory Get Him out of Here: How Matt Hancock’s inclusion has changed his image

Searches for Matt Hancock increased by 8000% on the day he was announced as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here

Searches for Matt Hancock joining I’m A Celeb were 132% higher than searches about Matt Hancock losing the whip

“Matt Hancock” searches increased on average 1,200% during the show’s airtime every night

Related topics to searches for “Matt Hancock” have changed from other politicians and journalists to celebrities

Prime minister vs prime-time TV

November 1st saw a massive spike in searches for Matt Hancock, as it was revealed that the politician had been suspended from the Tory whip for agreeing to join the reality show. A spokesperson for the prime minister said of the situation that “at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents”, explaining the reasoning for this decision. Losing the whip is one of the harshest punishments for a politician to face – but were the majority of Brits searching about this shocking news? Our data suggests not – searches for “Matt Hancock I’m A Celeb” were 132% higher than searches for “Matt Hancock whip” on the 1st November. Clearly the politician’s appearance on the reality show was more search-worthy.

Who benefited more from the appearance?

Enlisting one of the most controversial British figures from recent years was bound to get people talking more about I’m A Celebrity. The first week of the show received 25% more searches than it did last year, meaning this move clearly worked. But, Hancock certainly benefited from this stint too. A source close to Matt Hancock said that the politician “doesn’t expect to serve in Government again, so it’s an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.” Indeed, searches for Hancock saw spikes every night, increasing an average of 1,200% between 8pm and 10pm over the past week. Clearly, the politician was successful in his mission to engage with the public, gaining relevance and searches every time he appeared on their screens.

Searching for searches

What’s more, Google Trends data shows that the related topics to “Matt Hancock” have completely transformed over his time on the show. In the past 30 days, Hancock appeared alongside topics “Celebrity”, “Seann Walsh”, “Boy George”, and other I’m A Celeb contestants. Compare this to the previous 30 days – related topics were “Rishi Sunak”, “Laura Kuenssberg”, and “Boris Johnson”. It’s natural that news coverage of Hancock would focus around his time in the jungle, with new articles covering each time he appears on screens. But, Hancock’s decision to appear on the show has worked in his favour and has transformed his presence on the internet from disgraced politician to a reality TV personality. Now when Brits search for Matt Hancock, their search results page will be populated with stories of him covered in slime or eating a camel penis, rather than the decisions he made as Health Secretary during the Covid pandemic.

Has he been forgiven?

Hancock’s appearance on the show led to talks about what his intentions were – was he looking to pass up politics in favour of showbiz, or was it an attempt to save face and win over public opinion? The rumours of Hancock wanting to become a showbiz star have been refuted by a spokesperson, stating that he has “no intention of standing down or stepping away from politics”. But, with Hancock also appearing on SAS: Who Dares Wins next year, it’s clear that he won’t be disappearing from our screens.

The Guardian reported that Hancock’s long stay in the Jungle was due to a well executed PR campaign, especially over TikTok. According to TikTok’s internal data, videos of Hancock have been watched over 400 million times, most of which are encouraging users to vote to keep him in the show – largely the reason why Hancock placed third. However, media coverage of Hancock has been overwhelmingly negative, with other campmates like Chris Moyles branding him as “fake” and admitting they struggled to live with him. A poll by The Sun found 25% of voters wanted Matt Hancock to win in the jungle, and in another by OnePoll, 33% of participants said that their opinion on Hancock had changed – and 88% of this was a more positive opinion.

Although the majority of the British public haven’t forgiven Hancock, his reputation likely wouldn’t have improved at all were it not for his Jungle appearance. Plus, making it into third place on the show means he had a good number of fans voting to keep him. Despite overall opinion of Hancock remaining negative – and his past wrongdoings certainly not forgotten – he has won over a small majority of people, amassing over 86,000 TikTok followers. His TikTok follower count has grown by over 70,000 followers in the past month, from 17.4K on the 24th October. Whether or not Hancock did win over the public, he still managed to grab headlines over the past month, becoming one of the most talked about British figures online.