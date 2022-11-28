How to get a Nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched, players had been trying to earn a Nuke. The classic Call of Duty killstreak was teased before Warzone 2 released, but up until a few days ago, no one actually knew how to earn one. Then, as the first squad earned a Nuke, hundreds of players began to follow them and understand the steps to achieve the Nuke.

In this guide, we’ll be going over how you and your squad can earn the Nuke. However, we must warn you, that this process takes hours and is one of the more difficult feats that you can achieve in COD.

Getting a Nuke in Warzone 2

First and foremost, players and their squad need to win five consecutive matches. If players lose any match on the way to winning five in a row, they will need to restart the process.

Once players win five games in a row, they can load into their sixth match. At the beginning of this match, players will see a new contract appear on the map called “Champion’s Quest,” which is marked by a gold Warzone 2 logo on the Tac Map. Go to this contract and activate it. Doing this will mark players with a golden crown on the map for all enemies to see. The contract activation will also cause four circles to appear on each player’s screen. These four circles need to be filled for players to call in a Nuke.

To fill those circles, players will need to visit three locations that contain nuclear elements. These locations are marked by a hazmat symbol on players’ Tac Maps. Go to the locations, collect the elements, and then go to the next location. Once three elements have been collected, players need to visit a bomb site, which will be marked on the Tac Map a few minutes after they see the “waiting for bomb site reveal” message appear on their screens. Go to the bomb site once the location is revealed, add the nuclear elements to the bomb, and then arm the bomb. Defend the bomb site for two minutes against enemies and AI.

Once you’ve done that, the fourth circle will fill and the Nuke countdown will begin. Once that countdown concludes, players will detonate the Nuke and kill everyone on the map, winning the game. This will give players a Champion’s Domination victory screen in Warzone 2 and unlock an Operator skin.

Earning the Nuke is an extremely difficult feat in Warzone 2, and these steps need to be followed exactly in order for players to earn it.