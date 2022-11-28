Categories
How To Open Up Emotionally In A Relationship


For many of us, being vulnerable in a relationship can be scary.

Fear of intimacy is the main reason people do not open up, emotionally, with another person. But it’s not a life sentence — you can absolutely learn how to open up to people, even in romantic relationships (where it can sometimes be an even greater challenge).

I define intimacy as feeling safe with another person when you expose who you are to them. Intimacy involves protecting your loved one rather than exploiting their vulnerabilities.

There are a huge range of emotions and behaviors that enhance the intimacy, or deepening, of your relationship. Your own feelings are the key to discovering what intimacy-building behaviors will work for you.

If you want a closer, deeper and more emotionally safe relationship, make a decision to identify your feelings and share them with your partner.

Learning how to express emotions will help you in every relationship you have in life — and will serve you in your intimate relationships for life.



