How ‘Wednesday’ leaves the door open for Season 2 on Netflix

In Netflix‘s Wednesday, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is making it out on her own and doing everything she can to solve a mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

The school appears to be plagued by a mysterious creature that is going around killing students and various residents of the nearby town of Jericho, so Wednesday makes it her mission to discover who is behind it.

How ‘Wednesday’ Leaves the Door Open for a Season 2 on Netflix

By the end of Season 1, Wednesday does solve the mystery but that doesn’t mean that her journey will be over. In fact it’s only just beginning.

The character learns that Tyler (Hunter Doohan) is the creature, known as a Hyde, and that he was being controlled by Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci), who is really Laurel Gates, and she has been using Tyler to kill all those responsible for her family’s misfortunes.

In the end, Gates resurrects her ancestor Crackstone to wreak havoc on the outcasts of Nevermore Academy. In the end, Wednesday is able to defeat Crackstone and Gates.

But while that fight is done, it appears that Wednesday is still on someone else’s radar, because when she heads home for the remainder of the semester she is sent a message on her brand new phone that Xavier (Percy Hynes White) had given her.

The sender messaged Wednesday with pictures of her and Xavier and claimed that they were “watching” her, before sending an animation of Wednesday being killed with a knife.

Not only that, but in the closing moments of the episode Tyler transforms into a Hyde while in custody, suggesting that he may escape his chains and wreak havoc once more on Jericho.

Both plotlines will likely prove important to a future second season, should the show be renewed by Netflix.

Not only will Wednesday’s stalker and their purpose need to be revealed, but Tyler may well prove to be a thorn in Wednesday’s side in a future season.

By leaving both plotlines open at the end of Season 1, the writers ensure that there is something to return to and questions that need to be answered in Season 2.

Show co-creator Miles Millar, who made the show with Alfred Gough, has reflected on what they’d do in a future season, telling TVLine that they’d want to include the whole Addams family more in new episodes.

Millar told the publication: “We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles.

“Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Millar added that he and Gough “really want to focus the show on Wednesday” but in the future they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether Wednesday has been renewed for a second season, but this is unlikely to be revealed until the show has been out for one month as the streaming platform usually waits to see how well a program performs in its first month before making a final decision.

Wednesday is out on Netflix now.