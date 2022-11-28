Categories Celebrities I Ranked 11 Famous D*cks So You Don’t Have To Post author By Alice Lahoda Post date November 28, 2022 No Comments on I Ranked 11 Famous D*cks So You Don’t Have To Though the Statue of David stands tall and erect, his package is what kids today would call a “short king.” Nevertheless, his majestic d*ck is truly unmatched, because Michelangelo knew how to expertly handle a tool. View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags ‘Don’t, Dcks, famous, ranked ← Paul McCartney Never Spent a Christmas on the Road Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.