I’m A Celeb’s Boy George hits out at Matt Hancock U-turn

They penned: “He’s my MP George. I was willing you to say more to him.”

George then explained: “Not everything is broadcast! I said plenty but in the end I did not want to bully Matt.”

He continued: “He will not complain about me because I behaved like an adult. There is zero issue between us.

“That might disappoint some but I have no regrets about anything. I’m not five years old!”

George came under fire when he confided in comedian Seann Walsh about his upset over Matt being in camp.

The star said: “Can’t stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery.

“I find him just… I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like… I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that?’ I’ve tried to separate what I feel about him from who he is as a person, but I can’t.”