In Loving Memory of Darlene Wisner: 1931-2022

Darlene Marie Wisner passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, peacefully, at the age of 91, with her family by her side.

Darlene is survived by her daughter Marisa Ham; daughter Kathy and Ralph Miller; and stepchildren Sam Wisner, Oscar Wisner, Barb Wisner and Gloria Wisner; as well as an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Floyd Wisner, her daughters Joy Johnson and Sandra Cook, stepchildren Dwaine Wisner and Colleen Wisner, brothers Alan LaPlaunt and Donald LaPlaunt, and parents Margaret McCleod LaPlaunt and Auney LaPlaunt.

Darlene was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Sept. 6, 1931. She traveled with her family and finally settled in Washington in 1963. Darlene quickly went to college and became a nurse where she would spend the next 31 years working mostly in the baby ward. She was very active in the LDS church and loved to work on genealogy. Her and her husband would spend evenings out dancing, playing bingo, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. She spent the majority of her retired years reading, solving puzzles, traveling and working on genealogy in which she had composed a lengthy history of her family.

The funeral service for Darlene will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2195 Jackson Highway, Chehalis, Washington There will be a luncheon for friends and family following the service at around noon.