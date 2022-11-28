Insider Reveals Fan-Favorite Call of Duty Character Is Getting a

Call of Duty franchise has made its mark over the span of nearly two decades now. Fans have witnessed various moments while getting their minds blown away. Probably the biggest reason for that is the essence of several well-thought-out characters in this saga. They are the ones who have taken CoD to the next level, while making an everlasting bond with millions of players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now it seems like one of the most popular and beloved characters in the history of Call of Duty is set to get a special treatment from Activision and the team at Infinity Ward. Going by a massive leak from a reputed scooper, the studio is currently developing a spin-off campaign project. for none other than the ‘man under the mask’ – Ghost!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A ‘Call of Duty Ghost’ spin-off campaign is reportedly in the works at Infinity Ward after Modern Warfare II

RalphsValve is a reputed insider who is known for sharing a near-accurate information when it comes to the first-person-shooter series. He recently shared a breaking news on his Twitter account, revealing that a Ghost spin-off campaign is currently in development. Moreover, it’s being made by Infinity Ward, the same studio that worked on this year’s Call of Duty, featuring the masked operator.

As reported by Ralph on WhatIfGaming, there are plans going on for an “origin campaign is underway at Infinity Ward, fleshing out the story behind the masked enigma, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley – giving some base to the characters’ more low-key, superficial appearance.”

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Campaign (PC) Review – A Worthy Sequel to an

Iconic Blockbuster

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, prior to Modern Warfare II‘s launch last month, Infinity Ward’s narrative team had expressed an interest in making an offshoot campaign title. Head Writer Brian Bloom, talking to IGN, had stated that making a Call of Duty game on Ghost, himself, will be “something I think the audience would love, and we would love to get into.”

Coming back to Ralph’s major Call of Duty leak, he mentioned that the spin-off campaign will bring Ghost’s real story to life. Fans will finally get to know who is Simon Riley, the man who’s usually seen under a deadly skull mask.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will this spin-off be the actual DLC premium content Modern Warfare II is expected to get in 2023? Only time will tell the answer to this burning question. Meanwhile, all the franchise lovers can experience Ghost’s charismatic performance in this year’s Modern Warfare II campaign missions. The title is now available across the globe on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time