Into Mischief progeny surpass $25M in earnings 

Wonder Wheel winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. (Courtney Snow/Past The Wire)

Cloud Computing Filly MDSPWT Victor with Late Surge

Spendthrift News

For the third consecutive year Into Mischief has shattered his own all-time single-season progeny earnings record. With six weeks remaining in 2022, Into Mischief’s runners have amassed $25,833,517 in earnings, more than $1.4 million than his record-setting 2021 mark.

Into Mischief leads virtually every statistical category on this year’s General Sire list, with 14 graded stakes winners, 34 graded horses, 24 black type winners and a remarkable 56 black type horses. He also tops the list by winners (223) and by wins 335. All numbers are as of Nov. 21.

Among his top runners this year are a trio of Grade 1 winners: Wonder Wheel, who won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and is likely to be named Eclipse Champion 2-year-old; Gina Romantica, winner of the QEII at Keeneland, and Life Is Good, winner of the Woodward S., Whitney S. and Pegasus World Cup Inv.

Into Mischief’s progeny have also been leaders in the sales ring throughout the year. He has had a total of 18 seven-figure horses in 2022, with his yearlings averaging $529,221 and his 2-year-olds averaging $361,472.

He has also been as productive as ever in the breeding shed, covering more than 200 mares for the 10th consecutive year in 2022. His 2023 fee will be $250,000 live foal.

Top-10 First-Crop sire Cloud Computing picked up his 14th winner on Nov. 26 when Sthepanie Princess won a three-way photo in a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight race at Delta Downs.

The dark bay filly broke on top, but then settled back to fourth on the backstretch before making a three-wide move on the final turn. She still needed to make up three lengths with less than a furlong to go and got the job done with a late rush to win by a head.

Sthepanie Princess is owned by George Santis and was bred by JF DM, LLC.

November has been a very productive month for Cloud Computing, with five new maiden winners at four different racetracks as well as the Mexican Grade 1 winner My Witch Asquifar.

Cloud Computing bred his largest number of mares to date, 166, this past breeding season. The 2017 Preakness S. (G1) winner will stand for $5,000 live foal in 2023.