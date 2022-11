She told HELLO!: “We sold our house and we’re living in a rented house right now until our new house is ready at the end of April. The move didn’t bother Ella at all, although I think she’s a little confused.

“The other day she said, ‘Mummy I want to go to my new home’.

“I asked her, ‘Do you mean where the cinema is and the pool,’ and she went ‘Yeah mummy, home.'”

She added: “I don’t think she understands what ‘new’ means. It’s hard because they get attached, don’t they?”