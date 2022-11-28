JLEN Environmental NAV per share up, increases interim dividend

(Alliance News) – JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ltd said on Monday that its net asset value per share and portfolio value rose, while it also declared an increased interim dividend to shareholders.

The London-based environment infrastructure fund said its net asset value per share on September 30 was up 9.5% to 126.3 pence from 115.3 pence on March 31, while its portfolio value increased by 12% to GBP890.2 million from GBP795.4 million.

JLEN Environmental added its NAV per share since September 30 has decreased to 124.4 pence, following the UK government’s Autumn Statement on November 17 and its electricity generator levy, a windfall tax on excess profits made in wholesale electricity markets.

It also declared a second interim dividend of 1.79 pence for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, up 5.3% from 1.70 pence a year prior. This took total dividends declared for the six months that ended September 30 to 3.57 pence, up 5.0% from 3.40 pence.

JLEN Environmental said it completed four acquisitions in the half year period, two of which represented the company’s entry into the controlled environment sector. This brought total assets to 41 holdings.

It also highlighted a diversified portfolio, with 28% of holdings value in wind energy, 28% in waste and bioenergy, 21% in anaerobic digestion, 15% in solar, 5% in low carbon and sustainable solutions, 2% in controlled environment and 1% in hydro.

“JLEN has delivered strong returns during a period of extraordinary dislocation in the global economy. Our diverse portfolio of environmental assets is well placed to benefit from the continued drive for a more sustainable and secure way of living, said Chair Ed Warner.

Shares in JLEN Environmental were down 0.6% to 126.00 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.