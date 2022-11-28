Just Dance 2023 Edition Out Now for Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Wire

“If You Wanna Party,” put on your dancing shoes and call your friends because Just Dance 2023 Edition is now available for Xbox Series X|S. The all-new dance-on-demand platform comes with 40 new songs from popular artists including BTS, Harry Styles, and Dua Lipa, plus artist collaborations with Ava Max and Billie Eilish.

Just Dance 2023 Edition introduces many new features to the franchise. It has a fresh art direction and redesigned UI, crafted to provide more intuitive navigation menus, increased immersion in the 3D worlds, and more detailed coaches and camera movements. The game also has an improved recommendation system, offering players a personalized experience for maximum dancing fun.

All your dancing will eventually pay off with the new progression system, earning points for each completed dance. By earning points, players can unlock rewards like customizable dancer cards and emote stickers. Additionally, Online Multiplayer will be available at a later date for the first time, allowing up to six players to dance together around the world. Couch co-op is available at launch for local friends. Free content updates will be added throughout the year, so stay tuned for more game modes, songs, and seasons.

Just Dance 2023 Edition features two new artist collaborations: Billie Eilish is partnering with the game with her song “Therefore I Am,” and Ava Max created original choreography for Just Dance with her chart-topping hit “Million Dollar Baby.” K-Pop has returned in Just Dance franchise with songs like “Boy With Luv” by BTS Ft. Halsey, “Dynamite” by BTS, and “More” by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie, Jaira Burns and Seraphine. And no Just Dance library would be complete without bops like “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake, “Physical” by Dua Lipa, “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Telephone” by Lady Gaga Ft. Beyonce, and many more.

Just Dance 2023 Edition also marks the launch of Just Dance+, a subscription-based service that gives you access to over 150 songs from prior Just Dance installments. Songs will be added throughout the year, and subscribers can also gain access to exclusive songs. Players who purchase Just Dance 2023 Edition will receive the option for a free one-month trial of Just Dance+.

Gather your friends and family, do some light stretching, and get ready to “Sissy That Walk” and master some new choreography. Jump into the next era of Just Dance today!