Just Stop Oil resume disruption campaign as activists block A22

Just Stop Oil members have been causing huge disruptions on the A22 as they slowly marched down the street at Shepherds Bush Green. Commuters found themselves gridlocked as the activists rushed onto the road with banners urging the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences. The climate organisation has warned they plan to carry out a new round of demonstrations across London in the run-up to Christmas, threatening locals with massive delays.

Police officers could be seen intervening in a bid to remove the protesters from the street to allow traffic to resume.

Activist Hannah Smith hit out at the Government for failing to heed Just Stop Oil’s demands, as she insisted the UK “deserves better.”

Ms Smith said: “Why is the government refusing to listen? The people of this country have had enough, and we deserve better from our leaders.

“Don’t let them convince you that we can’t make change. When we move as a collective, we have power.”

MORE TO FOLLOW…