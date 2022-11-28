Kate and Prince William ready for ‘Super Bowl moment’





The heir to the throne and his wife’s star power will be on full display on Friday evening when they will be surrounded by Hollywood royalty at the second award ceremony of the Earthshot Prize. The gala night, described by a source as the Prince of Wales’s “Super Bowl moment”, will feature a line-up filled with A-listers, including singers Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding and Annie Lennox.

Actor Rami Malek will walk down the red carpet in Boston, where the event is taking place, and will be among the hosts of the night, who also include Catherine O’Hara and Daniel Dae Kim. Legendary natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough will voice the show’s opening while actress Cate Blanchett will narrate a look back to the five winners picked in 2021. Both Sir David and Ms Blanchett are among those who sit in the Earthshot Prize Council, which every year chooses the five recipients of the grants awarded by the initiative to scale and further grow their ideas focused on the safeguarding of the planet. The Earthshot Prize was launched in October 2020 by Prince William with the aim to put the spotlight on workable solutions to five of the planet’s most pressing issues – including climate change and air pollution.

Until 2030, a £1million grant will be awarded to each of the five winners during a ceremony held every year in a different location. Last year, Kate and William led a host of stars and environmentalists at London’s Alexandra Palace while this year the royals will travel Stateside to attend the ceremony hosted in partnership with the Mayor of Boston and the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. Speaking about the upcoming event, a source told the Daily Mail: “The prize has become the prince’s Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet’s future.” The award ceremony, which will be aired on the BBC on Sunday at 5.30pm, will be the culmination of a royal three-day trip to the US. READ MORE: ‘Royal smackdown’ looms for William and Kate US visit

Before the star-studded event, the Prince and Princess will get to know the city hosting them and the actions taken by local organisations to combat the effects of climate change. William and Kate will also hear how vulnerable members of the community are being supported by associations such as Roca, a non-profit working for nearly 35 years to bring public systems together in a cohesive approach to save and change the trajectory of the lives of high-risk young people. Kate, who recently penned an op-ed focused on the importance of early childhood development, will also find the time to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, which conducts research into the lifelong impact of the experiences made by the under-fives. An announcement from Kensington Palace read: “The Prince and Princess are looking forward to spending time in Boston, and to learning more about the issues that are affecting local people, as well as to celebrating the incredible climate solutions that will be spotlighted through The Earthshot Prize.” DON’T MISS

Kate and William only visited together the States twice and were last in the country in 2014. This highly-anticipated visit will take place only a few days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to travel to New York to receive the Ripple of Hope Award, handed by another organisation linked to the Kennedy family – the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Its president – and daughter of Senator Kennedy – Kerry Kennedy stunned commentators in the UK earlier this month, when she hailed Meghan and Prince Harry for taking the “heroic” step to speak up against the “structural racism” within the Royal Family while knowing they would “be ostracized”.

