Kate and William have ‘no plans’ to see Meghan and Harry in US





Prince Harry and Meghan, who relocated to the US after quitting royal duties in 2020, will be a few hours away in New York at the time. The couple have criticised the Royal Family heavily in the US media, and relations are still thought to be frosty between the two brothers despite joint engagements following the death of their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Daily Mail, citing “multiple sources”, has claimed that despite the much-shortened geographical distance between the two couples, there are “no plans” in place for a stateside reunion. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, although California residents, are making the trip to the Big Apple to be honoured in a glitzy ceremony on December 6.

It was announced earlier this month they would be the recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation’s Ripple of Hope award, reserved for “exemplary leaders”. Former recipients include a host of former presidents, and will this year recognise the work of Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. The late RFK’s daughter, and the niece of former US president John F. Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, said the Duke and Duchess had been “heroic” in their efforts to stand up to “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy. The organisation’s president told Spanish outlet El Confidencial: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.” READ MORE: Kate and Prince William ready for ‘Super Bowl moment’

It will be the first time they have visited the US since 2014. The unnamed source told PEOPLE: “They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible.” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, described the “bumpy ride” endured by the Royal Family in the US in recent history.

He added: “They’ve come in for huge amounts of criticism on the back of ‘The Crown’ and also the Oprah Winfrey interview, which has not particularly reflected well on the House of Windsor. “So I think it’s a good opportunity whilst they’re in the U.S. […] to sort of redress the balance if at all possible.’”

