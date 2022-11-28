Kate shares that she descends from rare-breed goat farmers





Earlier this year, Kate and Will marked St David’s Day with a visit to Wales. At part of their trip they visited Pant Farm, a goat farm near Abergavenny. Here, they were both naturals at petting the goats, with Prince William bravely letting one chew on his finger. The pair were spotted walking in wearing practically identical outfits suitable for the occasion. READ MORE: Kate shares life lesson she is trying to teach George for school

Kate and Will looked suave in khaki outdoor jackets with jeans, and Kate wore a big red scarf for the chilly Welsh day. Another goat lifted its hoof up to Kate, while the Princess remarked that "it's trying to shake my hand". The royal pair were naturals chatting to farmers and petting the sweet animals at the same time. Later, Kate revealed an interesting ancestral tie she has to the little farm creatures.

They ran a herd of rare-breed goats at Beechwood, a Georgian mansion in Roundhay, just north of Leeds. The unmarried sisters were first cousins to Kate’s paternal great-grandmother Olive Lupton, whose children included Kate’s grandfather Peter Middleton. Historian Michael Reed stated that “Kate is absolutely related to goat breeders – farming and the land are in her blood”, as reported by The Mail on Sunday. Her great-grandmother’s first cousins even won awards from the Royal Agricultural Society for their expertise in rare goat breeding.

Kate shares her love of animals and penchant for farming with her father-in-law, King Charles. Charles converted the 900 acre Home Farm estate to organic farming, Duchy Home Farm, in 1986. Its produce is sold at Waitrose. The official Duchy of Cornwall website reads: “The Prince of Wales became the 25th Duke of Cornwall on the sad demise of his grandmother HM The Queen and his father’s accession to the throne as HM King Charles III. “Throughout his 70 years of stewardship, HM King Charles, III, as 24th Duke of Cornwall was actively involved in running the Duchy. “HRH The Prince William The Duke of Cornwall continues this commitment to nurture and improve the estate in order to pass it on to the next generation in a stronger condition.”