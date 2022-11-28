Kevin Costner is Hosting a New Docuseries on Yellowstone National

Kevin Costner can’t seem to get enough Yellowstone. While the ranching drama of that name, on which he stars as the uncompromising Dutton patriarch-turned-Montana-governor John Dutton, just kicked off its fifth season last week, Costner is already returning with a very different type of Yellowstone show—this one a docuseries focused on the famous national park.

Titled Yellowstone: One-Fifty, the show is set to take a look back at the history of Yellowstone National Park, the 2.2 million acre land and wildlife preserve which became the world’s first national park in 1872, and this year celebrated its 150th anniversary. Spread across Wyoming and Montana, the park is home to geothermal hot springs and nearly two-thirds of all of the geysers on the planet, including the famed Old Faithful. The park is acclaimed for its pristine lakes, mountains, forests, and the hundreds of native animal species who live there, including grizzly bears, wolves, bison.

Along with examining the circumstances that led to the park’s preservation and its history, which stretches back long before it was made a national treasure, Costner will also explore the park itself, traversing some of the park’s most rugged terrain and fending off sub-zero temperatures to discover its wildlife—while also learning about changes to the park’s ecosystem today.

More From Town & Country

The series will comprise four hour-long episodes, appearing on Fox’s streaming service Fox Nation on Sunday, November 20. The first episode, titled “A Magical Place” will also debut on the Fox News Channel on Sunday, December 11.