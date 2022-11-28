Kremlin denies Russians are about to withdraw from nuclear plant;

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a memorandum designed to combat sexual violence in conflict zones, including Ukraine.

The Presidential Memorandum on Promoting Accountability for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence will strengthen accountability and deterrence measures for perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict situations through legal, policy, diplomatic and financial tools.

“For each rape reported in connection with a conflict, the United Nations estimates that 10 to 20 cases go undocumented,” the White House said in a statement. “The United States does not accept (sexual violence) as an inevitable cost of armed conflict, and is committed to supporting survivors through all available measures.”

The action will build on existing efforts from the U.S., including the use of sanctions and international coalitions to strengthen accountability.

Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, cases of sexual violence have skyrocketed. Last month, an independent investigation by the UN Human Rights Commission found “patterns” of alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Russian forces across Ukraine.

— Rocio Fabbro