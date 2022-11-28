Kylie Jenner Shared A Picture Of Her Ginormous Christmas Tree,

Kylie Jenner is *really* into Christmas.
Like, Kim does Halloween real big with her vagina spider house.
That’s a whole lotta ornaments that need to be put up.
So Kylie did what anyone with billionaire money would do… she hired a staff to do it.
But there’s something that really confuses me…
…what in the world is this thing?
I genuinely have no idea.
Also, how the heck did she get that thing inside her house? It’s HUGE.
But the comments are where things got real messy…
People said the tree was bigger than their apartments.
“Kylie’s tree the size of my crib,” this person said.
This person pointed out how ridiculous it was to pay people to put up your Christmas tree.
“What kind of tradition is that?” this person asked.
Then there were the spider comments, which, like, terrifying.
“Do they check the whole tree for spiders?” this person wondered.
I particularly liked this comment about homeless possums.
“Not u bringing the whole forest omg,” this person said.
Other people were mad at Kylie for cutting down a tree this big for decor.
“Why would anyone cut this down,” this tree lover said.
There were also a lot of comments about this ridiculous display of wealth.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like greedmas,” this person said.
ULTIMATELY, I don’t really care about all of that (except the spiders). I just want to know what the hell that chandelier thing is.
Because really, I have no idea.
I guess we’ll never know.
