Kym Marsh’s Strictly place questioned after missing week- ‘You’re

Kym Marsh, 46, made her return to Strictly Come Dancing training this week after missing Saturday’s show due to falling ill with Covid. The former Coronation Street star was all smiles as she joined her professional partner Graziano Di Prima, 28, to learn her routine for Musicals Week.
However, some fans have said that they don’t think it’s “fair” that Kym is automatically through to next week.
Lauren tweeted on Saturday: “Nobody should go this week. It’s unfair that Kym Marsh gets a free pass to next week. What if she tests positive again next week?”
Tracie echoed: “I know Kym Marsh can’t help being ill, but at this stage in the competition, I don’t think it’s fair that she gets a pass through to next week.”
While Mike added: “It’s a bit unfair that Kym Marsh gets a bye on Strictly this late in the competition. I could understand in the first few weeks but not now.”
Another person who apparently agrees with the disgruntled fans is former Strictly pro, James Jordan, 44.
He said in his new column for Hello!: “It’s a competition. If you’re hoping to compete in the Olympics and in the first round of qualifiers but you’re ill and can’t turn up, then you’re out of the competition and it’s as simple as that.”
His wife and fellow Strictly star, Ola Jordan, 40, then added: “We really do sympathise with Kym though, it must feel so awful to have to miss out.
“It’s hard because it means so much to the other dancers and one of them will be leaving this week when it could have been Kym.”
“Then my dad went into hospital during the week. I was able to see him yesterday after testing negative.
“But he’s ok, he’s on the mend, but it was very scary for a couple of days.
“It’s been a bit of a full plate our end, let’s say.”
Kym also added that it was even more of a shame because she and Graziano were “on such a high” after Blackpool Week.
Kym and Graziano received some of their best scores after performing their Paso Doble to Rihanna’s Only Girl (In The World).
They scored 33 out of a possible 40 and head judge Shirley Ballas praised: “I feel like you are in warrior mode. You are here and you are fighting.
“What I loved, it was so powerful but yet you still kept the femininity.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues Friday at 8pm on BBC One.
