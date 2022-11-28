Last chance to get 50 percent off Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Cyber Monday is the last chance to take advantage of the huge range of deals available from hundreds of retailers that have launched in the last month.
The Dyson brand has been a big name specialising in vacuum cleaners for many years, but the launch of its hair care section saw the products become extremely popular with shoppers.
Dyson’s hair tools are some of the most premium on the market, with the full prices of the hair dryers and air wraps inaccessible to many.
The refurbished Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer was reduced on Ebay last week for Black Friday, taking the price down to £188.99.
As of today, Ebay has added an extra discount code, so shoppers can save an extra ten percent, using the code CYBER10, to get the dryer for just £170.10, saving just over £180 off the price of buying the tool new.
Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer (from £170.10)
The innovative dryer comes complete with five attachments including flyaway, gentle, concentrator, diffuser and wide-tooth comb nozzles.
The device measures the air temperature over 40 times a second to ensure heat is regulated and to prevent extreme heat damage.
The 10 percent off code can also be used on hundreds of other products included in the refurbished hub, with brands including Apple, Shark, Smeg and Samsung.
The CYBER10 code is live until midnight tonight, and it’s valid for all non-new purchases over £15, up to £50 off and with a maximum of three redemptions per person.
With Christmas around the corner, the discount has come at a handy time, especially as Dyson hair tools rarely get reduced.
Shoppers have started reviewing the product on Ebay, and so far it’s received an overall five star rating.
Neil691482 said: ”Looked new. Daughter very happy.”
eworth 12 also added: ”A beautiful hairdryer which is easy and comfortable to handle. It can be powerful when needed, or like a gentle breeze, whichever is required.
Source link