Last chance to get 50 percent off Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Cyber Monday is the last chance to take advantage of the huge range of deals available from hundreds of retailers that have launched in the last month.

The Dyson brand has been a big name specialising in vacuum cleaners for many years, but the launch of its hair care section saw the products become extremely popular with shoppers.

Dyson’s hair tools are some of the most premium on the market, with the full prices of the hair dryers and air wraps inaccessible to many.

The refurbished Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer was reduced on Ebay last week for Black Friday, taking the price down to £188.99.

As of today, Ebay has added an extra discount code, so shoppers can save an extra ten percent, using the code CYBER10, to get the dryer for just £170.10, saving just over £180 off the price of buying the tool new.

Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer (from £170.10)