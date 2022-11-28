Lloyds Bank issues scam warning over British Gas fraud email

British Gas has also issued a warning to customers over the rise in these types of scams during the economic downturn.

In response, the supplier has outlined the various emails it will use to reach out to customers if they need to provide an update on their account.

The following internal email are used by the supplier for communication: @britishgas.co.uk, @cd.britishgas.co.uk, @q.britishgas.co.uk, @mail.britishgas.co.uk, @mail.energy.britishgas.co.uk, @centrica.co.uk, @energy.britishgas.co.uk.

Any variation of this would suggest the email is fake and could be a scammer impersonating British Gas.