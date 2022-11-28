London Street World Cup: Sign up for the tournament that is

All eyes are on the World Cup in Qatar, but over the next few weeks, there’ll be another football tournament that might grab your attention – the London Street World Cup.

The UK’s biggest street football competition celebrates diversity in one of the nation’s most cultural cities, where anyone of any age, gender and nationality can apply to take part.

There is a £2,000+ cash prize for the winning team and there is currently no cap on the number of teams needed to enter the competition.

Teams compete with four players plus one substitute, and players from past tournaments have gone on to secure sponsorship deals with major global sports brands such as Nike and Puma.

The tournament consists of:

Qualifier Rounds – each team plays everyone twice

– each team plays everyone twice Knockout rounds – round-robin style, where the winner stays on the pitch. The top two teams that win the most games get through to the final

– round-robin style, where the winner stays on the pitch. The top two teams that win the most games get through to the final Finals – The top two teams compete for the big prize

To register for the tournament, fill in the application form at https://www.thelaststand.co.uk/register.