Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge opens up on tough eating disorder

The singer and TV star seemed in a more buoyant mood as her therapy continued, having been close to tears as she opened up about the difficult sessions last week.

She also blamed the 1990s fashion world trend “heroin chic” as one source of her drive to be thinner.

“When I was younger, if someone asked me if I was unwell because I was so skinny, it felt like I’d won – and if I go to bed and I feel hungry, I feel proud of myself,” she shared.

“It’s just from that 90s mentality that is inbred into me and it’s going to be so hard to kind of get that out of me and retrain.”

If you’re worried about your health or the health of somebody else, you can contact SEED eating disorder support service on 01482 718130 or on their website: https://seedeatingdisorders.org.uk/