Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire Reflects On The Breakdown Of His

Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire and Love Island’s Charlie Radnedge have started a podcast- and it’s the gift that keeps on giving! The pair delved into Miles’s three-year relationship with Made In Chelsea’s fiery french woman, Maeva D’Ascanio, and it’s juicy. Miles takes listeners into a more detailed look at their relationship, and reveals explosive behind the scenes moments when he found his then best friend, James Taylor, was hooking up with Maeva.

On the Playtime Podcast he said, ‘There’s a lot of rumours that I broke up with Maeva for the show – that’s just not true. A lot of people don’t actually know what happened. Everyone is judging from what they’ve seen on TV and that’s not even half of it – it was just the ending.’

Miles revealed that he just fell out of love with her, ‘I went on the show two months after the break up with Maeva. There wasn’t a cheating scandal or anything like that we were just not meant for each other. I was the one who initiated the breakup because I was really unhappy.’

After the breakup he was approached by the producers of Made In Chelsea and was introduced to viewers as James Taylor’s best friend – which was only partly true. ‘A lot of people don’t really know this but when I joined the show, James and I were kind of mutual friends,’ he said. ‘We were not best friends like they made out on the show – but we grew to be best mates whilst filming.’

He continued,’I hadn’t spoken to Maeva in six to eight months and I told the producers, “If you bring Maeva on the show – I will leave.”‘ Adding, ‘I was doing quite well on the show and I thought I had a bit of power – I had no power. They brought her on the show and surprised me.’

On the show it was soon revealed in explosive scenes that James and Maeva had slept together. Charlie commented, ‘You don’t go for your best friends ex-girlfriend. That’s really stabbing you in the back. How did you feel? ‘ Miles replied, ‘James used to stay at my house three times a week. Then they got together and lied to me about it.’

Miles reflected on the moment he found out, ‘When she told me they hooked up during that scene on the show where I throw the whisky glass; I was so angry that I blacked out.’ Miles claimed that Maeva smirked when she told him – but it was cut out of the final edit. ‘She saw me crumble. It was so painful that they had to take me out of filming for two weeks because producers were afraid I was going to knock James out.’

Miles continued, ‘I was supposed to see him that day to confront him on the show. I said to the executive producer, “If you put me environment with him I will punch in the face, I don’t give a sh * t about the show.”‘ He added, ‘There’s a moment where you’re like f * * ck the cameras. My best mate has slept with my ex girlfriend. Not just an ex-girlfriend, my first love; someone I was planning on having kids with and getting married. I told James everything and he used it all used against me.’

Whilst Miles claims he no longer has any resentment and is cordial with the pair, it very much sounds like the hurt and betrayal still lingers. He admitted that whilst he no longer has feelings for her, he will always ‘have love’ for Maeva. Viewers will know that Miles has been in hot water with a lot of women on the show recently, from Ella May Ding to Issy Fancis-Baum. A lot of his friends on the show (and many viewers,) are adamant his misbehaviour and inconsistency with romantic relationships is because he never really got over the initial trauma.

Miles also gave further insight into their three year relationship we never saw on screen. He revealed, ‘I was working this dead end job, I was a lot younger than Maeva and all I had was this love. I was so in love with her but it just wasn’t working.’ Miles continued, ‘Not a lot of people know this but I wasn’t very close with my family when I was dating Maeva. There were issues with my family and her family – which I won’t go into because it’s private. But after we broke up I got to see my family again which was amazing because we’re so close.’ Adding, ‘Another thing no one knows is when we broke up – she kept the house. So, I was couch surfing for two months. It was horrible.’

Miles concluded, ‘It was a really hard time but also the best thing that ever happened because as soon as we broke up everything started happening – I got approached for Made In Chelsea shortly after.’ Unlike many of the relationships on the show where we see how they got together, with Miles and Maeva – it appears we really haven’t seen the whole picture.