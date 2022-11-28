Man arrested and charged in grisly 1983 killings of 2 women in

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the grisly killings of two women in the city nearly four decades ago.

Joseph George Sutherland was arrested by provincial police in Moosonee, Ont., on Nov. 24 and brought to Toronto to face charges the following day, interim police Chief James Ramer said at a news conference Monday. Sutherland is expected to appear in a Toronto court at some point this week.

Susan Tice, 45, and Erin Gilmour, 22, were both sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in their beds in August and December 1983, respectively. They lived just kilometres apart in the city core — Tice in the Bickford Park neighbourhood and Gilmour in a Yorkville apartment.

Gilmour was an aspiring fashion designer and the daughter of mining tycoon David Gilmour and Tice was a family therapist and mother of four teenagers.

“As relieved as we are to announce this arrest, it’ll never bring back Erin or Susan,” Ramer said.

Erin Gilmour, 22, left, and Susan Tice, 45, right, were both killed in their homes in 1983. (Submitted by Sean McCowan, Tice family)

Ramer was joined by Deputy Chief Pauline Gray of the specialized operations command and Det.-Sgt. Steve Smith of the force’s homicide and missing persons unit cold case section, as well as Gilmour’s brothers Sean and Kaelin McCowan.

“This is a day that I, and we, have been waiting almost an entire lifetime for,” Sean McCowan said. “In a way, it’s a relief that someone has been arrested. But it also brings back memories of Erin and her brutal, senseless murder.”

Smith, the lead investigator in the case, said Monday that Sutherland was living in Toronto at the time of the killings and has lived in multiple other locations since. He said that police will be exploring any possible connection between Sutherland and other killings in the province in the intervening 39 years.

Smith added that Sutherland has a family of his own, and has extended family members living mainly throughout northern Ontario. He said a publication ban prevented him from disclosing any further details about Sutherland.

More to come.