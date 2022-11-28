Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday.

JetBlue Airlines is logging multiple delays across South Florida airports this Monday. (Image: JetBlue promotional material).

BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports as of mid-day Monday are reporting a significant number of flight delays. The good news: cancellations are few. The bad news: some of the delays are significant.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, FlightAware.com reports 79 delays for arriving and departing flights. Only two flights at FLL have been canceled so far today, but the delays are mounting. JetBlue logged 23 delays so far, Spirit 19, and Southwest 11.

At Miami International Airport as of noon, 67 flights have a status of “delayed” so far. American, the primary carrier at MIA, reports 33 delays. Spirit reports 7, Southwest reports 3.

At Palm Beach International, 26 flights inbound and outbound are delayed, with JetBlue again leading the pack. The airline has sustained at least 11 delayed flights so far today according to FlightAware.com, with Frontier, Delta, and United all logging 3 delays each.

Parking across all airports is much better today than it was over the weekend, valet parking fully operational at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International. Regardless of your airline or flight time, it’s always a good idea to check flight status online before heading to the airport.

