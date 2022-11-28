Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date, season pass, and more

Want to know the Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date? This new game from the creators of XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2 aims to capture the energy of superhero combat in a unique turn-based strategy game. Highlights include tactical battles, and a real time RPG layer where you can walk around your home base, talk to other superheroes, upgrade your gear, and hunt for secrets.

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date has been pushed back twice by developers Firaxis, with the original release scheduled for early 2022. We had the chance to check out Midnight Suns’ opening gameplay, and while it might not be XCOM 3, it’s certainly shaping up to be more than just a cash-in on a popular IP. We’ve put together a quick guide on everything we know about the game at this stage, and we’ll keep it up-to-date as more information is announced.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is 2 December.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC and season pass

Announced at the same time as the release date, Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches alongside a season pass. Senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis, confirmed in an interview that four new characters will be coming after launch, and that the studio plans to sell alternate cosmetic outfits for heroes via an in-game marketplace.

“[There are] a lot of throwbacks to different comic runs, and new, unique, outfits that we’ve created with Marvel. You can equip them not just in combat, but you can have them in the Abbey,” DeAngelis explains.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns pre-orders

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available to pre-order now, and will be sold in the following bundles:

Standard Edition ($59.99 / £49.99) – this is for PC and last-gen consoles, and only includes the base game

– this is for PC and last-gen consoles, and only includes the base game Enhanced Edition ($69.99 / $59.99) – this is for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only, but it also comes with five premium cosmetic skins

– this is for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only, but it also comes with five premium cosmetic skins Digital+ Edition ($79.99 / £69.99) – this is for PC and all consoles, and comes with 11 premium cosmetic skins

– this is for PC and all consoles, and comes with 11 premium cosmetic skins Legendary Edition ($99.99 / £89.99) – This is for PC and all consoles, and will include 23 premium cosmetic skins as well as the season pass

Marvel’s Midnight Suns heroes

Here is the full list of confirmed playable heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns so far:

The Hunter

Blade

Magik

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

Nico Minoru

Iron Man

Doctor Strange

Captain Marvel

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Wolverine

Captain America

Scarlet Witch has been confirmed as both a playable hero and as a boss-level enemy later on in the turn-based strategy game. She is corrupted by Lillith, forcing Romanov to join her enslaved group of heroes and villains. The Hulk also becomes one of the ‘Fallen’, but we don’t have confirmation whether you’re able to unlock him as a playable hero on your team.

That’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For more guides check out our list of excellent tactical RPGs if you want something else to sink your teeth into, as well as our round-up of other upcoming games due out later this year.