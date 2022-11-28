Categories
Entertainment

“Matilda,” A Netflix Movie with Little Advance Press in US, Has


Home business “Matilda,” A Netflix Movie with Little Advance Press in US, Has $5…
"Matilda," A Netflix Movie with Little Advance Press in US, Has

“Matilda” was a hit musical on Broadway and in London’s West End. It won a lot of awards. Did you know it was a movie coming out before the end of the year?

Didn’t think so. But “Matilda,” a Netflix release, made $5 million this weekend in England and Ireland in a theatrical release from Sony. It beat “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Is it coming out in theaters here? Is there an Oscar run? Beats me. It seems like Netflix might have a qualifying run planned for December 9th but no one’s heard a word about it. UK critics have given it a 93 on Rotten Tomatoes, but no one’s seen it here. There is nada advance press.

You’d think this would be the kind of film perfect for the holidays in theaters. Kids would love it. But who knows? In the real world, or yesteryear, there would have been drumbeats for Emma Thompson as Mrs. Trunchbull in Supporting Actress. Again, crickets.

Author

"Matilda," A Netflix Movie with Little Advance Press in US, Has

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn’t so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

More articles from author



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: