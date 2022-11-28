Home business “Matilda,” A Netflix Movie with Little Advance Press in US, Has $5…

“Matilda” was a hit musical on Broadway and in London’s West End. It won a lot of awards. Did you know it was a movie coming out before the end of the year?

Didn’t think so. But “Matilda,” a Netflix release, made $5 million this weekend in England and Ireland in a theatrical release from Sony. It beat “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Is it coming out in theaters here? Is there an Oscar run? Beats me. It seems like Netflix might have a qualifying run planned for December 9th but no one’s heard a word about it. UK critics have given it a 93 on Rotten Tomatoes, but no one’s seen it here. There is nada advance press.

You’d think this would be the kind of film perfect for the holidays in theaters. Kids would love it. But who knows? In the real world, or yesteryear, there would have been drumbeats for Emma Thompson as Mrs. Trunchbull in Supporting Actress. Again, crickets.