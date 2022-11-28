Matt Hancock will be back in UK this week after I’m A Celeb party

“MPs not just from my party, from all parties, are focused on debating and trying to solve [the challenges]. I think that’s what we should be focused on and that’s why I was disappointed he went on the show.”

Meanwhile, the voting results have been released from the I’m A Celebrity final.

When Matt, Owen Warner and Jill Scott remained in the competition, the MP received 21.72 percent of votes.

The Hollyoaks star managed to secure 30.99 per cent while Jill topped the voting with 47.29 per cent.

When just Owen and Jill remained the latter was crowned Queen of the Jungle after receiving 57.66 percent of the vote while Owen bagged himself 42.34 percent.

