‘Meadville Ebony Genealogy of Sorts’ revived

While it’s difficult to pinpoint the precise moment that Black people became part of the history of Meadville, Armendia Dixon remembers clearly the moment that sparked “Meadville Ebony Genealogy of Sorts.”

The book, which Dixon wrote with Dedra Prester, traces the history of the city’s Black residents from 1800 into the 20th century. Dixon recalled the origin of the project in a conversation last week inside the Tarr Mansion, headquarters of the Crawford County Historical Society. More than a dozen copies of a newly printed edition of the book were spread out in front of her as she spoke. Reprinted by the historical society and available there and elsewhere for $10, they are the first new copies to be printed in decades.

As the city prepared for its 1988 bicentennial, Dixon was a member of the committee in charge of publications and noticed an apparent oversight.

“Nothing was mentioned about African American history,” Dixon said, “so I asked the question, ‘Can we put something in for publication about African American history?’”

The response from one member of the committee surprised her — and surprises her still, nearly 35 years later: “Blacks had nothing to do with the history of Meadville,” the woman said.

The pronouncement, though false and not shared by other committee members, became a challenge for Dixon. She and Prester, who was secretary of the Meadville NAACP chapter at the time, enlisted their children and combed through the historical society’s records with the help of archivist Robert Ilisevich (both Prester and Ilisevich died earlier this year).

The result is a slim volume first published in The Meadville Tribune’s bicentennial edition and later published in book form. The book begins by recalling the Meadville area’s earliest known Black inhabitants, including a woman named Vine and her daughter, Dinah, who was born April 25, 1802.

Their names and the names of a handful of other Black Meadville residents were recorded in court records in the first decade of the 19th century because they were all enslaved by various white residents of the city. Though Pennsylvania officially abolished slavery in 1780, existing slaveowners were permitted to keep their slaves and the institution continued in the state for decades.

“In our research, we unearthed names, dates, what happened, who lived where — oh my goodness,” Dixon said. “We learned that we were here from the beginning.”

Dixon and Prester uncovered slaves owned in Meadville in the early years of the 19th century; people escaping North through Crawford County worried for their lives via the Underground Railroad; and new residents who started and owned businesses, raised their families, and made numerous positive contributions to the city.

By 1840, the Black population of Meadville reached 175, according to “Ebony Genealogy,” which was more than 13 percent of the city’s population. Among that group were Richard and Mary Henderson, who were active in the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Underground Railroad. Richard Henderson is remembered today with a historical marker at the corner of Liberty and Arch streets, near the church they helped found.

Today, the story told by “Ebony Genealogy” remains as important as when it was first published nearly 35 years ago, according to Josh Sherretts, executive director of the historical society.

“The material has not gone out of date,” Sherretts said, “but a generation has turned over, if not two. Without that knowledge of our history here in Meadville and Crawford County, it’s going to be lost from more than just a gift shop shelf.”

More than two centuries after the city’s founding and the first recorded Black inhabitants, one of the people who hasn’t been able to purchase a copy is Meadville’s first Black mayor. When Jaime Kinder wanted to read the book, she had to borrow an older edition from Dixon. Now that it’s available again, Kinder hopes to see it in every area school and history classroom

“It should be celebrated along with Dr. Dixon and Dedra Prestor,” Kinder said. “Their contribution to our community cannot be measured. Who else would have taken the time to write a book about the history of Black people in Meadville?”

It’s an example worthy of recognition, Kinder added.

“I want to thank her for showing us that we belong in the room, at the table, and if there is no seat,” she said, “we can bring our own!”

Having reconsidered the history of Meadville’s Black people in preparing for the reprinting of “Ebony Genealogy,” Dixon feels it holds important lessons for today.

“It tells us, first of all, that many African Americans who live in this area still don’t feel a part of it, don’t feel included, and there certainly is the belief, not just for African Americans, but for other ethnic groups, that their history is not being recognized,” Dixon said. “But at the same time I think that in our community we are definitely beginning to look for ways to appreciate each other.”

Crawford County Historical Society will host a presentation by Armendia Dixon on “Meadville Ebony Genealogy of Sorts,” a history of Black people in the city from 1800 to the 20th century that Dixon co-authored with Dedra Prester. Originally published as part of Meadville’s bicentennial celebration in 1988, the book has been reprinted by the society. The free event will take place Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. in the society’s Tarr Mansion office, 869 Diamond Park.