Meghan and Harry scramble to distance themselves from Netflix





Meghan and Harry are increasingly concerned that their forthcoming Netflix documentary series could end up as a dud on the streaming platform. Royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that sources close to the couple claim the Sussexes are trying to desperately “disassociate themselves from the entire project”. This comes as the highly anticipated docuseries will hit the streaming platform on December 8, according to Page Six.

Mr Sean claimed that Harry allegedly hates the series, while Meghan appeared to trash the documentary. This is in reference to Meghan’s attempt to distance herself from the project in an interview last month when she said the documentary “may not be the way we would have told it”. Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Neil Sean’s Daily News Headlines, the royal commentator t: “Harry and Meghan wanted to use the documentary to present themselves in a brand new light, as hard-working people.” Mr Sean discussed the long list of problems that arose over the course of the project, including claims that there was “not enough content” to fill the series. JUST IN: Meghan Markle accused of ‘giving Prince Harry orders’

Another issue was that the first director assigned to the project, Garrett Bradley, reportedly clashed with the couple over the direction of the show before eventually quitting. A TV insider told the New York Post: “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that. “There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. “Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.”

He explained: “The story of this will continue to leak out. Netflix are hoping that the publicity, even if it’s bad, will make people tune into what some are describing as a car-crash. “A source close to the couple says they are trying to disassociate themselves from the entire project but wish it well. “Basically, they are not happy with it, and they are hoping we forget about it.” Harry and Meghan had been working on the series as part of a rumoured $100 million (£88million) deal with Netflix. Royal commentator Daniela Elser echoed Mr Sean’s claim about the “ever-growing list of speed bumps and hiccups that have reportedly bedeviled the Duke and Duchess’s first big Netflix show”. Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been contacted for comment.







Like Loading...