Meghan Markle’s fashion error she never made again

Fashion fans suggest Meghan has worn these heels on 13 occasions, including her visit to Tonga. She also has these heels in black, light grey, beige, deep red, white beige, and tan. For jewellery, the Duchess showcased several expensive pieces.

On her right hand, she wore two rings by Canadian brand Ecksand and stacked them one on top of each other; one made of 18k yellow gold with a 0.30 carat marquise cut blue sapphire, and the other made of 18k yellow gold with a 0.20 carat marquise cut diamond ring.

The rings are said to be worth £574.02 or $933 (CAD) and £602.94 $980 (CAD).