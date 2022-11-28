Melos Studio Is Bringing in New Changes in the Web3 Music Sector

Article content Shanghai, China–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – Melos Studio is introducing new features: Virtual Band and DNATree.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Virtual Band Melos has launched Virtual Band – a professional Web3 audio editor. Its aim is to allow creators to create as many satisfying sounds as they want, based on their own inspirations. Melos Studio To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/145879_81a6d21a74e318ba_001full.jpg Virtual Band has the following main features: Virtual Band has most of the important features of traditional audio editors. As a software-based product, it can turn computers and mobile devices into portable recording studios at any time and supports collaborative online creation by multiple users. Fans are able to work with musicians to create music NFTs based on Virtual Band. These moments will be recorded on the blockchain, allowing fans to permanently remember the interactive experiences. In short, Melos will create a unique Web3 music fan economy.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Virtual Band: A Product with Advanced Features In terms of the functionality, Virtual Band integrates most of the important functions of mainstream audio production software, including audio playback, arrangement, editing, mixing, etc. Subsequent versions will also support recording, midi signal input and editing, effect plug-ins, etc. Editor To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/145879_81a6d21a74e318ba_002full.jpg Virtual Band is marketed as software that can turn computers and mobile devices into portable recording studios. By installing Virtual Band, creators can create professional music anywhere, anytime, without being limited by their location.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Virtual Band’s accompanying Loop Cloud provides a platform for all creators to share their audio material. Creators can upload their own audio clips, including music, sound effects, dialogue, and other forms of sound. These clips can be used by all other creators for secondary music creation, as long as the access is open. This mechanism allows different creators to share and exchange their inspirations, and produce top quality music, so as to collaborate with each other for inspiration. Virtual Band allows creators to work together on a sound piece even when they are in different locations. As creators edit their projects, Virtual Band automatically synchronizes the changes on the cloud in real time, so that all participants can access the latest version of the artwork and edit it anytime, anywhere.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In terms of product form, Virtual Band aims to revolutionize the upstream of the music industry by lowering the threshold of music production, providing a platform for the creation of more good music inspiration, and promoting the creative desire of potential music producers to build a vibrant Web3 music creator ecosystem. A Unique Web3 Fan Ecosystem Based on NFT Virtual Band, with its co-creation feature, enables fans to become secondary creators of music work and generates a unique NFT that will not only include the original content but also the interaction processes between fans and creators. Memorable moments and interactive experiences will be recorded in the minted NFT. As a result, the NFT will be uniquely memorable. In this way, Melos is establishing a new value capture mechanism for NFTs.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After users have created a sense of belonging, they can further help creators explore and establish new Web3 business models. Virtual Band To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/145879_81a6d21a74e318ba_003full.jpg DNA Tree Makes Secondary Creators Benefactors DNA Tree is the core technology and concept of Melos Studio. It is embedded throughout the functions of Virtual Band. Based on Virtual Band, users will be able to participate in the secondary creation of a music work. Information of both original contributors and secondary creators (or co-creators) is recorded in the DNA Tree forever. Users can learn more about each Music NFT’s DNA Tree by clicking on the Music NFT on the Melos Studio website.

Advertisement 7 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Any music NFT that is available on the Melos Marketplace can be traded. These traded NFTs can be the inspiration for the next creator to produce new music. DNATree To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/145879_81a6d21a74e318ba_004full.jpg Media Contact:

Company Name: Melos.Studio

Contact Person: Vera Han

Contact Person Title: BD Manager

City, Country: Taipei

Twitter: @melos_studio

Company E-mail: info@melos.studio

Website: https://www.melos.studio/ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145879 #distro

Share this article in your social network