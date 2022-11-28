Miguel named to AAC Honor Roll, Bulls host UMass on Tuesday – USF

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

University of South Florida (2-5) vs. UMass (4-1)

Tuesday, November 29 | 7 p.m.

VENUE: Yuengling Center | Tampa, Fla.

SERIES: USF leads, 1-0

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App) | 102.5 HD-2

LIVE STATS: Here

TWITTER UPDATES: @USFMBB

GAME NOTES: View

TAMPA (November 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls continue a three-game homestand and seek their third consecutive win on Tuesday night when the UMass Minutemen travel to the Yuengling Center.

South Florida and UMass have met only once before – 40 years ago – a 72-61 Bulls win on December 28, 1982.

Despite missing some key pieces over the two-game winning streak, the Bulls have produced back-to-back 70-point scoring outputs while holding their opponents to 61.0 ppg. USF ranked 45th in the NCAA a season ago by allowing just 64.9 ppg.

Selton Miguel was named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll on Monday after averaging 15 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds over three games last week. He netted a career-high 19 points in the Bulls’ first win of the season over Saint Joseph’s at the Sunshine Slam.

Tyler Harris leads the USF offense with 14.7 ppg and is shooting 40 percent from downtown (14-35) over his last five games. He logged a season-high 22 points against UAB at the Sunshine Slam.

Russel Tchewa posted a season-high 16 points in the win over St. Francis last Friday while connecting on a career-best eight field goals (8-10). His 6.3 rebounds per game rank second.

Sam Hines Jr. has made six straight starts for the Bulls and freshman Ryan Conwell has been in the starting lineup for two in a row while registering a career-high 12 points on Friday against St. Francis.

Tuesday will be the first true road game for UMass who played a pair of home games and three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Minutemen won all three games in Myrtle Beach where they last played on November 20th.

Noah Fernandes (11.8 ppg) and Matt Cross (10.5) lead UMass in scoring. Both players are shooting over 40 percent from three-point land. Fernandes is a Wichita State transfers and Cross came from Louisville. Ten of the 16 Minutemen are transfers, including three from head coach Frank Martin’s last stop at South Carolina.

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF men’s basketball news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

About USF Men’s Basketball

The USF men’s basketball team is led by head coach Brian Gregory , who enters his sixth season in 2022-23. Gregory was introduced as the 10th head coach in program history in March of 2017 after previously leading programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach under Michigan State’s Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo and helped the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns over 300 career head coaching wins and six postseason appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win turnaround in the NCAA, the most single-season wins in school history and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship.



USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30) and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.



For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online to USFBullsTix.com.

– #GoBulls –