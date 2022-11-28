Categories
Mike Love says Beach Boys holiday & hits tour hearkens to the old

Beach Boys fans will hear decades of timeless hits and holiday favorites when the legendary band, led by Mike Love, visits our area this season.

‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys features the smooth-harmonizing pop-rock group backed by The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra.

Love and Bruce Johnston, who joined the Beach Boys in 1965, represent the vintage lineup, joined on stage by musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.

In 1961, Love co-founded the Beach Boys with his cousins the Wilson brothers — Dennis, Carl and Brian — and the Wilsons’ friend Al Jardine, changing the musical and pop-culture landscape. There’ve been public squabbles and legal battles, with chief lyricist Brian Wilson and Jardine still touring together as a separate act, though the Beach Boys’ significance remains intact, as a group that sold millions of records, popularized the California fun-in-the-sun image, and boosted the concept of oldies radio and legacy bands whose members still toured as they’ve aged into their 60s, 70s and now 80s.

