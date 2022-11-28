Mike Love says Beach Boys holiday & hits tour hearkens to the old

Beach Boys fans will hear decades of timeless hits and holiday favorites when the legendary band, led by Mike Love, visits our area this season.

‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys features the smooth-harmonizing pop-rock group backed by The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra.

Love and Bruce Johnston, who joined the Beach Boys in 1965, represent the vintage lineup, joined on stage by musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.

In 1961, Love co-founded the Beach Boys with his cousins the Wilson brothers — Dennis, Carl and Brian — and the Wilsons’ friend Al Jardine, changing the musical and pop-culture landscape. There’ve been public squabbles and legal battles, with chief lyricist Brian Wilson and Jardine still touring together as a separate act, though the Beach Boys’ significance remains intact, as a group that sold millions of records, popularized the California fun-in-the-sun image, and boosted the concept of oldies radio and legacy bands whose members still toured as they’ve aged into their 60s, 70s and now 80s.

From his home in Lake Tahoe, the 81-year-old singer-songwriter Love granted a phone interview to chat about the tour visiting the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa. on Nov. 30; the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2; the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J. on Dec. 3; Carnegie Hall, New York on Dec. 5 and The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y. on Dec. 6.

Mike Love Q&A

What can fans expect from this show?

Love: We do all of the hits associated with The Beach Boys. You’ll hear everything from “Surfin’ Safari” to “Kokomo” and all things in between, like “Good Vibrations.” So all the hits. But interspersed with all those hits are some Christmas songs.

One of those Christmas songs will be “Little Saint Nick.” What do you remember most about co-writing that holiday classic?

Early on, “Surfin’ Safari” was our single and the other side was “409,” a car song. The same with “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Shut Down,” about a drag race. So, we just thought, what about a hot red that was a sled? So, it’s a car song all about Santa on his hot rod sled.

For this tour, you’re backed by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. What do they bring to the stage?

On our original Christmas album, about half the songs we made up. And then there was like “White Christmas” and “Blue Christmas. That album was done with an orchestra. So we’re replicating that by having an orchestra with us.

You guys were real early with releasing Christmas music. That first Christmas album by The Beach Boys was 1964. Did that take a lot of arm-twisting, because the Beach Boys were all about sun and surf and cars?

No, it wasn’t much arm-twisting because a lot of the Beach Boys’ singing originally was at Christmas parties. My mom had an organ and a harp in the living room — I have two sisters who play harp. And we would get together for Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthdays and it was always about music. We’d literally go caroling around the neighborhood for Christmastime. My mom was one of eight kids so there’d be lots of cousins, aunts and uncles and stuff. That, along with family friends. It was just natural for us because the family got together for Christmas. And it was always about music. And so it just felt very natural to do a Christmas album.

That was some of the first times you and the Wilsons sang together, at those family gatherings, right?

That’s right. The first time I remember Brian’s name, he was a young guy, maybe 9 or 10 years old, singing “Danny Boy.”

Now fast-forward 65 to almost 70 years later, what do you find most satisfying about singing Christmas songs today?

It just reminds me of all those early days, and what a great season it is with family get-togethers and the music of the season. For me, it’s like reliving our old memories, but instead of Christmas caroling around the neighborhood, we’re Christmas caroling around the country.

Every person buying a ticket to the show gets a digital download of your single “Reason for The Season.” What inspired that recording?

Well, Christmas is extremely commercialized. I think we’d all agree with that. But there is a spiritual and a religious component to Christmas. It started way back when in a little town called Bethlehem. That song is a boogie-woogie reminder that Christmas is about the birth of Jesus. I just wanted to make that statement musically.

You’ll be doing your other, non-holiday classics. What are some hits people can look forward to?

“Surfin’ Safari,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Help me Rhonda,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” “Kokomo” and a few others.

That’s quite a catalog.

Yeah, it’s great. It’s a blessing to be able to do those songs, and people still love to hear them performed. And it’s all generations, too. You have the old folks come out with their kids. And then their kids’ kids. So, you’ve got three generations of family members.

How do you summarize the massive influence of those Beach Boys songs? You helped define California culture.

I think the harmonies and positivity. Harmony itself is positive and leaves you feeling good. You listen to a song with really nice harmonies, whether it’s the Beach Boys or someone else, it just generates a really nice feeling. John Stamos likes to say it bypasses the mind to the heart. It’s heart music, he says. I think the subject matter, of cars and surfing and be true to your school, and those kinds of things. “Good Vibrations” was our 1960s thing when it was getting a little psychedelic for people. That was our 1966 song that went to No. 1. And it went to No. 1 in England and we were voted the top group, with No. 1 being The Beatles, and we thought that was an incredible thing to happen. I think our subject matter is a bit different. Kind of unique in a way, at least in a lot of songs.

The Beach Boys also made an impact with your legacy. There was a time nobody thought musical groups in their 60s, 70s and now 80s would still be touring. Do you feel you’re representing something by showing how timeless this is and how you keep on going?

We gained a tremendous amount of fame and notoriety in The Sixties. And I think The Sixties, generally speaking, not to knock other decades, had a tremendous amount of wealth in that time. Not just the Beach Boys and The Beatles but the Rolling Stones and the catalog of Motown. Just an amazing amount of artistry and fantastic records. The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder and The Supremes and Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson. I mean, c’mon. Dozens and dozens of great records going out, and that was mainly in the Sixties. I think we’re carrying on and recreating those songs, 50-60 years later. They talk about The Greatest Generation in respect to World War II. Well, I think the Sixties was the greatest generation musically. It’s fantastic to be able to go out and see it’s appreciated how many years later by people who weren’t even born yet.

You’ve done and seen it all. But if you had the chance to go back in time, would you change anything major?

I would change the incursion of drugs and the effect and trajectory into the Beach Boys and so many other people, too. I think some people are fine with doing various things that are non-prescribed and they come out OK. Other people, it ruins them. It really screws up their lives and their families. My cousin Dennis (Wilson) could not get off the drugs and alcohol. And he passed away in 1983. I think the influence of that was really not good. And I’d have much rather not had to deal with that. But there were others who did, and it certainly didn’t help.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at the Beaver County Times, and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.